Vi launches Rs. 125 data add-on pack for prepaid users

Vi prepaid users will require an active base plan with service validity to use the Rs. 125 data pack.

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new data add-on pack for prepaid users. The data pack is priced at Rs. 125 and offers 28GB of total data. It comes with a validity of 28 days and does not include service validity.

Vi Rs. 125 data pack details

The Vi Rs. 125 data add-on pack offers 1GB of daily high-speed mobile data. This data pack does not include service validity or voice and SMS benefits, and users will require an active base plan with service validity to use the Rs. 125 data pack. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days.

Availability

Vi prepaid customers can recharge with the Rs. 125 data add-on pack through the Vi Store, Vi App, and Vi website. It should also be available via third-party recharge merchants, including Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe.