Vi deploys network across Kolkata underwater metro rail service

Vi customers traveling via the underwater metro rail service will experience high-speed internet connectivity and uninterrupted calls across the Green Line metro.

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) has deployed its network across the underwater East-West Metro corridor route in Kolkata to provide seamless connectivity to its users. The company says Vi customers traveling via the underwater metro rail service will experience high-speed internet connectivity and uninterrupted calls across the 16.6-kilometer route of the Green Line metro.

Naveen Singhvi, Cluster Business Head – East at Vodafone Idea, said, “The inauguration of this East-West Metro corridor is a long-cherished dream for the citizens of Kolkata & Howrah. As a leading telecom operator, we are delighted to share that our network deployment across this underwater rail route will offer an uninterrupted, seamless, and superior network experience to our Vi customers. This initiative is a testament to Vi’s commitment to providing a delightful experience to our customers for a better tomorrow.”

Vi has deployed network infrastructure across all 17 Green Line stations from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, which includes six underground stations, namely Phool Bagan, Sealdah, Esplanade, Mahakaran, Howrah Station, Howrah Maidan, and eleven elevated stations, namely Teghoria, Raghunathpur, Baguiati, Dum Dum Park, Kestopur, Salt Lake Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical, and Salt Lake Stadium.

Out of the eleven elevated stations, Salt Lake Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical, and Salt Lake Stadium metro stations are open to the public, while the other stations will be opened soon. However, the company promises to finish the deployment of network infrastructure across all stations.

Furthermore, the East-West metro corridor is located 13 meters below the Hooghly riverbed and 33 meters below the surface level, and to offer enhanced network experience, the telco has also deployed IBS (in-building solutions) inside the tunnel under the river as well as the underground metro tunnel.