Vi launches Rs. 169 data pack with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Vi Rs. 169 data pack offers 8GB of high-speed data and three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription at no extra cost. The pack is valid for 30 days.

By Sumit Roy

1,129 comments

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Telecommunication service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new data pack for its prepaid customers. The data pack costs Rs. 169 and offers 8GB of data along with three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription at no additional cost. This pack is ideal for users who need mobile data and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Customers who only need data can opt for the Rs. 151 data pack, which offers 15GB of data with 30 days of validity.

Vi Rs. 169 data pack details

The Vi Rs. 169 data pack offers 8GB of high-speed mobile data and includes three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription at no additional cost. This pack does not include service validity or voice and SMS benefits, and users will require an active base plan with service validity to use the Rs. 169 data pack. The Rs. 169 data pack comes with a validity of 30 days.

Availability

Vi prepaid customers can recharge with the Rs. 169 data pack via Vi App, Vi website, or by visiting the nearest Vi Store. In addition, the data pack should also be available via third-party recharge merchants such as Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Paytm, and Phone Pay.

NewsVi (Vodafone Idea)

Vodafone IdeaVodafone Idea (Vi)
Sumit Roy

Editor-in-chief

1036 articles published
Sumit is the Editor-in-chief at OnlyTech. He loves to cover news about Windows PCs, Android, Smart Devices, and more. You can always find him experimenting with electronic devices when not in front of a computer.
