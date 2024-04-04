Vi partners with CareGame to launch Cloud Play, mobile cloud gaming service

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Paris-based CareGame to launch Cloud Play, a subscription-based mobile cloud gaming service. Vi Cloud Play allows users to play games instantly on their devices without requiring multiple downloads. The service provides high-fidelity games with rich graphics, even on entry-level smartphones, and also supports multiplayer gaming.

“At Vi, we have always believed in a collaborative approach to strengthen our bouquet of customer offerings. We recognize the potential of the fast-evolving Gaming landscape with the smartphone playing a key role in making Gaming more accessible anytime, anywhere. With Vi Games ‘Cloud Play’ in partnership with CareGame, we welcome our users to the future of gaming, where the cloud is your playground and the possibilities are limitless. It’s not just a game, it’s a seamless journey into a world where imagination meets technology. Get ready to elevate your playtime and explore the extraordinary,” said Avneesh Khosla, CMO at Vodafone Idea.

According to the company, Cloud Play offers premium AAA titles across various genres, including action, adventure, arcade, racing, sports, and strategy. Users can play mobile games such as Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5, Shadow Fight, Storm Blades, Riptide, Beach Buggy Racing, and Gravity Rider, along with classics like Cut The Rope, Subway Surfers, and Jetpack Joyride. Furthermore, the company will keep adding new games to its Cloud gaming library in the coming weeks.

Philippe Wang, Co-founder and CEO of CareGame, said, “Cloud Play will enable all gamers in India to enjoy true AAA mobile gaming without having to invest in a new mobile phone or a gamepad, thanks to the combination of CareGame technology, iconic mobile titles from our publishing partners, and Vi networks. We invite all Vi users to come discover Cloud Play, and challenge their friends in an exclusive version of Gameloft’s Asphalt 9: Legends, with all multiplayer modes unlocked, two bonus cars, and other surprises to best enjoy these exciting races!”

Vi Cloud Play is a subscription-based service priced at Rs. 100 per month for postpaid users and Rs. 104 per month for prepaid users. Users can try the Cloud Play for free before subscribing to the service. Vi users can access the service via the Vi App for Android and iOS devices and on the Vi website.