Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 Pro+ 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC launched in India

Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G smartphones in India. Both phones feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and an in-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. Furthermore, they come with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

In addition, the phones include the Cheetah X1 power management chip, developed by Infinix, that offers three charging modes. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G supports 45W fast charging technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 percent in just 26 minutes, whereas the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G has 100W fast charging support that can charge the phone up to 50 percent in 8 minutes in hyper mode. They run on the Android 14 operating system out of the box with XOS14 customization on top.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2436 × 1080 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, up to 1300 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Both smartphones are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 (6nm) chipset paired with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G includes 8GB of RAM, whereas the Note 40 Pro+ has 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G sports a triple rear camera setup of a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For taking selfies and making video calls, both phones have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera housed in the hole-punch display. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging technology, and the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G includes a 4500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. They also support 20W wireless MagCharge.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, ambient light, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 164.28mm × 74.5mm × 8.09mm and weighs around 196 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G costs Rs. 24,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Both phones come in Vintage Green and Titan Gold color options and are available to purchase via Flipkart in the country. Customers purchasing the phone using HDFC and SBI bank cards can get Rs. 2000 discounts.