Vi launches eSIM for its prepaid customers in New Delhi

To get Vi eSIM, existing customers can initiate the process by sending an SMS with "eSIM followed by their registered email id" to 199.

Earlier this month, Vodafone Idea (Vi) introduced eSIM support for its customers in Maharashtra and Goa. Now, the telecom service provider has expanded its eSIM service for prepaid customers in New Delhi. According to the company, eSIM will provide seamless, faster, and eco-friendly connectivity for its users across India.

Praveg Gupta- Cluster Business Head- Delhi and Rajasthan at Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “At Vi, we believe in introducing services and offerings that bring convenience and value for our customers. Embracing eSIM technology not only reflects our ongoing efforts to meet the evolving needs of our customers but also leverages advanced technologies towards a sustainable future.”

The company says Vi prepaid users on a compatible eSIM smartphone will benefit from greater convenience and flexibility. Further, eSIM supports multiple profiles on a single drive, and users can use it as a secondary SIM card without removing their primary SIM card from the device.

How to get Vi eSIM

To get Vi eSIM, existing customers can initiate the process by sending an SMS: eSIM followed by their registered email ID to 199. After the validation of the email, users need to reply with ESIMY to confirm the SIM change request. Then, users need to provide consent over the phone call. After providing the content on call, users will receive a QR code on their registered email ID, which users need to scan by going to Settings > Mobile Data > Add data plan. After that, the eSIM will be activated within 30 minutes. New customers can visit their nearest Vi store with identity proof and follow the activation process to get the Vi eSIM.

List of Vi eSIM compatible devices

Vi eSIM is currently available on select iOS and Android devices. Here’s the list:

Apple: iPhone XR and above models

Samsung: Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21, etc.

Motorola: Razr, Next Gen Razr, Edge 40

Google: Pixel 3 and above

Vivo: Vivo x 90 pro

Nokia: G60 & X30

Users can access Vi eSIM on both Android and iOS devices. For more details about Vi eSIM, customers can visit the Vi website or contact their nearest Vi Store.