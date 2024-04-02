Reliance Jio launches Rs. 234 prepaid plan for JioBharat Phone users

The Rs. 234 prepaid plan offers unlimited calls and 0.5GB of high-speed daily data. It comes with a validity of 56 days.

Jio Bharat 4G phone

Reliance Jio, India’s leading telecommunications service provider, has launched a new prepaid plan for its JioBharat Phone customers. The plan is priced at Rs. 234 and offers unlimited calls and 28GB of total data. Furthermore, the plan comes with a validity of 56 days. For the unaware, the JioBharat Phone is a 4G feature phone priced at Rs. 999 and offers access to Jio apps, such as JioCinema and JioSaavn. It also supports UPI payments with JioPay.

Reliance Jio Rs. 234 plan details

The Rs. 234 prepaid plan offers unlimited calls to any network within India. It also comes with 0.5GB of high-speed daily data and 300 SMS per 28 days. Post consumption of the daily data, the internet speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps for the rest of the day. The plan comes with a validity of 56 days and is only available for JioBharat Phone users. Additional benefits include JioCinema and JioSaavn subscriptions. However, JioCinema premium is not included in the complementary JioCinema subscription.

In addition, Jio also offers Rs. 123 and Rs. 1234 prepaid plans for JioPhone Bharat users. Both plans include the same benefits as the Rs. 234 plan. However, the Rs. 123 plan comes with 28 days of validity, whereas the Rs. 1234 plan comes with 336 days of validity.

Availability

Reliance Jio Rs. 234 prepaid plan is available for JioBharat Phone customers only. Users can recharge with this plan via the Jio website, MyJio app, Jio Store, and third-party recharge merchants, including Amazon Pay, Google Pay, and PhonePe.

OnePlus Nord CE4 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging launched in India

Users can now access ChatGPT without sign-up

h hike Apr 02, 2024 New #1

Effectively 117/month , regular plan is 123/month.

Reply Like

Avatar of iDJ iDJ Apr 02, 2024 New #2

Arey bhai! Have a common plan for all JioPhones. Why create confusion with segmented plans?

Reply Like

