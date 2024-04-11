Reliance Jio launches new set-top box for AirFiber customers

The new Jio IPSTB features a compact design and comes in white color. On the sides, it has air vents for dissipating heat, and on the back, it has various ports, including an HDMI port, an ethernet port, and two USB ports.

Leading Telecom service provider in India, Reliance Jio, has launched a new Jio IPSTB for Jio AirFiber customers. The new set-top box design is similar to the prototype that was showcased during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2023. It comes in white color and has a model number of JMSC200A v1. The accessories included with the set-top box also come in white color. However, the remote is Black in color.

New Jio IPSTB details

The new Jio IPSTB set-top box features a compact design with the Jio logo embedded on top. On the sides, it has air vents for dissipating heat, and on the back, it has various ports. It comes with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, and supports 4K HDR streaming. The Jio set-top box remote has dedicated buttons for four OTT apps, including Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. Furthermore, users can use the voice-activated remote to control the set-top box.

The set-top box runs on AndroidTV OS based JioOS 2.0 and supports popular over-the-top OTT apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Sony Liv, and JioCinema. Users can also download additional OTT apps and games from the Jio Store. In addition, users can also watch over 550 live TV channels through the IPTV service, which is expected to launch soon.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, an HDMI port, an ethernet port, two USB ports, and one power port.

Availability

The new Jio IPSTB is available for new Jio AirFiber customers. Users can visit their nearest Jio Store or give a missed call to 60008-60008 to inquire about the service and book a new connection. In the box, the user will get one HDMI cable, one ethernet cable, a voice-activated remote, and a power adaptor.

Credits – Fiber HelpTube YouTube channel for the images