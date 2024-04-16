Moto G64 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, 6000mAh battery launched in India

The Moto G64 5G price starts at Rs. 14,999 and comes in Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Ice Lilac color options.

Motorola has launched the Moto G64 5G smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, Dolby Atmos, and a 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Furthermore, the Moto G64 is IP52-rated for dust and splash resistance. It runs on the Android 14 operating system out of the box with My UX customization on top. The company promises to deliver Android 15 upgrade and up to three years of security updates.

Moto G64 5G specifications

The Moto G64 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 560 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 (6nm) chipset paired with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB via a dedicated slot for expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Moto G64 5G sports a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The ultrawide sensor allows users to take macro photos. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera housed in the hole-punch display. The phone packs a non-removable 6000mAh battery that supports 30W turbocharging technology.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, ambient light, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 161.56mm x 73.82mm x 8.89mm and weighs 192 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Moto G64 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs. 16,999. It comes in Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Ice Lilac color options and will be available via Flipkart, Motorola e-store, and retail stores in India starting April 23, 2024.