Reliance Jio AirFiber now available in 5488 towns across India

India’s leading telecom service provider, Reliance Jio, has expanded its Jio AirFiber service to 136 new towns in India. With this, the Jio AirFiber service is now available in 5488 towns across the country.

For the unaware, Jio AirFiber is a wireless internet service that uses the Jio True 5G network to deliver broadband-like high-speed internet connectivity. According to the company, Jio AirFiber aims to provide internet connectivity to every household and business, including areas where traditional fiber connections are feasible.

Reliance Jio is currently offering 50-day free AirFiber service under the IPL DDD 50-day free offer 2024 for new customers who are using a Jio SIM in a 5G smartphone for at least two weeks. Existing users can also get the offer on select annual plans. Jio AirFiber plans start at Rs. 599 and provide access to unlimited data at 30Mbps speed. Customers can choose other plans based on their internet speed requirements.

Users can check the availability of Jio AirFiber in their location by visiting the Jio AirFiber website. In addition, users can visit their nearest Jio Store or give a missed call to 60008-60008 to inquire about the service and book a new connection. New customers will get a Wi-Fi router, a 4K Smart set-top box, and a voice-active remote at no additional cost.