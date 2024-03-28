Vi revamps Vi Movies & TV app, now offers over 13 OTT apps and 400 live TV channels

Vi Movies & TV app is priced at Rs. 202 for prepaid and Rs. 199 for postpaid users. Vi users can enjoy simultaneous streaming on two devices.

Avatar of Sumit Roy

By Sumit Roy

1 minute read

6 comments

Share article:

Follow us
Vi Movies & TV

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) has revamped its Vi Movies & TV app for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers. The updated app now provides access to over 400 live TV channels, as well as more than 13 over-the-top (OTT) apps and complimentary content libraries. The OTT apps included are Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Manorama Max, Fancode, Chaupal, Klikk, NammaFlix, Playflix, DistroTV, Shemaroo Me, Hungama Play, Yupp TV, and NexGTV.

“India is watching content like never before – multiple formats, multiple subscriptions, and multiplying hours on the screen every day. However, this unlimited choice also brings fatigue and complexity. We take immense pride in announcing Vi Movies & TV one app, one subscription with best of OTTs and TV content. We are committed to providing an entertaining experience to our consumers by empowering them to access entertainment in a simple, affordable, and accessible way. We will soon add new partners and more curated options for ease of choice for our viewers.”

said Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer of Vi

Users can watch ShowTime, Karmma Calling, Lootere, Save The Tigers Season 2, along with blockbuster movies like 12th Fail, Salaar (Hindi), Patna Shukla, and more on Disney+ Hotstar. With Sony Liv, users will have access to Shark Tank India, Scam 2023, The Telgi story, Raisinghani VS Raisinghani, and more. In addition, users can watch F1 and live cricket from Fancode. Vi Movies & TV also offers regional content from top producers, including Manorama Max and NammaFlix from the South, Klikk from the East, Chaupal from Punjab, and Korean shows dubbed in Hindi from Playflix.

Vi Movies & TV app is priced at Rs. 202 for prepaid and Rs. 199 for postpaid users. Vi users can enjoy simultaneous streaming on two devices. Vi Movies & TV is available on Android or Google TV, iOS devices, Android devices, Amazon FireTV Stick, and the web.

Share article:

Follow us

Posted in:

NewsOTT ServicesVi (Vodafone Idea)

Tags:

AndroidiOSVi Movies & TVVodafone IdeaVodafone Idea (Vi)
Avatar of Sumit Roy

Sumit Roy

Editor-in-chief

1054 articles published
Sumit is the Editor-in-chief at OnlyTech. He loves to cover news about Windows PCs, Android, Smart Devices, and more. You can always find him experimenting with electronic devices when not in front of a computer.
Previous article

Google Chrome native version now available for Windows on ARM devices

Related articles

Visit our forums

Join the discussions with thousands of active members who share the same interests as you and learn something new…

OnlyTech Forums
Forum replies (6)Comments (0)

6 replies

Join the discussion →

Loading new replies...

y yuvaraj Dec 22, 2020 #1

Any idea on how to get Sony Liv free sub?

Reply Like

Avatar of Basil Basil Dec 22, 2020 #2

Any idea on how to get Sony Liv free sub?

ZEE5 subscription only comes with ZEE5 Bundle Packs so I presume they will SonyLIV Bundle packs soon

Reply 2 Likes

Join the full discussion at the OnlyTech Forums →

Leave a Comment