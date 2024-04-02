Users can now access ChatGPT without sign-up

OpenAI has announced that users can now access ChatGPT generative AI chatbot without requiring sign-up or login. This move aims to make AI more accessible to everyone. For the unaware, users can also access the Microsoft Copilot without sign-up or login. In contrast, other generative AI chatbots, such as Google Gemini and Grok, require users to sign up to access the AI.

“It’s core to our mission to make tools like ChatGPT broadly available so that people can experience the benefits of AI. More than 100 million people across 185 countries use ChatGPT weekly to learn something new, find creative inspiration, and get answers to their questions. Starting today, you can use ChatGPT instantly without needing to sign up. We’re rolling this out gradually, with the aim to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities,” the company said in a blog post.

OpenAI collects data to train and improve its AI model for everyone. However, even users who do not login can turn off sending data to the company. To turn off sending data, users can click the question mark icon at the bottom right corner and select Settings. After that, users can click on the toggle switch beside the “Improve the model for everyone” to disable sending data.

Furthermore, OpenAI has introduced additional content safeguards, including blocking prompts, for users accessing the AI without login. Users who sign up or log in to use the chatbot will have several advantages, such as saving and reviewing chat history, sharing chats, voice conversations, and custom instructions.

The company is gradually rolling out the ability to use ChatGPT without sign-up, and it will be available to all regions soon.