Vi introduces Rs. 49 data pack with revamped benefits

Vi Rs. 49 data pack now offers 20GB of data and is valid for one day. The data pack will expire at midnight on the same day, and any unused data benefits will be forfeited.

Avatar of Sumit Roy

By Sumit Roy

Less than a minute read

No comments

Share article:

Follow us
Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) has revamped its Rs. 49 data pack for its prepaid users. The plan now provides 20GB of high-speed mobile data with a day of validity. Earlier, the data pack offered 6GB of data and came with a validity of 24 hours. This data pack is ideal for users who need high-speed mobile data for a short duration.

Vi Rs. 49 data pack details

The Vi Rs. 49 data pack offers 20GB of high-speed mobile data and comes with a validity of one data. The data pack will expire at midnight on the same day, and any unused data benefits will be forfeited. This data pack does not include service validity or voice and SMS benefits, and users will require an active base plan with service validity to use the Rs. 49 data pack.

Availability

Vi prepaid customers can recharge with the Rs. 49 data pack through the Vi Store, Vi App, and Vi website. It should also be available via third-party recharge merchants, including Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe.

Share article:

Follow us

Posted in:

NewsVi (Vodafone Idea)

Tags:

Vi Prepaid PlansVodafone IdeaVodafone Idea (Vi)
Avatar of Sumit Roy

Sumit Roy

Editor-in-chief

1066 articles published
Sumit is the Editor-in-chief at OnlyTech. He loves to cover news about Windows PCs, Android, Smart Devices, and more. You can always find him experimenting with electronic devices when not in front of a computer.
Previous article

Airtel Xstream AirFiber now available in Rajkot and other cities

Related articles

Visit our forums

Join the discussions with thousands of active members who share the same interests as you and learn something new…

OnlyTech Forums

Leave a Comment