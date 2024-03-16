TRAI to restrict MNP for swapped SIM cards to curb fraud

The UPC will not be issued before the expiry of seven days from the date of SIM swap or replacement of the mobile number, says TRAI. This new regulation will come into effect from July 1, 2024.

Avatar of Sumit Roy

By Sumit Roy

Less than a minute read

No comments

Share article:

Follow us
TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced a new regulation that prohibits telecom subscribers from porting out their mobile number to a different operator if their SIM card has been swapped or replaced within the past seven days. This new regulation will come into effect from July 1, 2024, and aims to curb the unauthorized porting of mobile numbers by fraudulent SIM swap or replacement.

The amendment to the mobile number portability (MNP) regulations states that the unique porting codes (UPCs), which are essential for transferring a mobile number from one telecom operator to another, will not be issued before the expiry of seven days from the date of SIM swap or replacement of the mobile number. This is the ninth amendment to the MNP regulations since the service was first introduced in 2009, reflecting TRAI’s ongoing efforts to safeguard consumers from SIM fraud.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had written to the TRAI in September 2022, raising concerns about the misuse of SIM swaps and replacements to port out mobile connections. In response, TRAI has incorporated these additional requirements into the MNP regulations.

Share article:

Follow us

Posted in:

NewsRegulatory

Tags:

DoTMNPMNP FraudTRAI
Avatar of Sumit Roy

Sumit Roy

Editor-in-chief

1034 articles published
Sumit is the Editor-in-chief at OnlyTech. He loves to cover news about Windows PCs, Android, Smart Devices, and more. You can always find him experimenting with electronic devices when not in front of a computer.
Previous article

Reliance Jio offering 50 days of free AirFiber service with new connection for Jio 5G users

Related articles

Visit our forums

Join the discussions with thousands of active members who share the same interests as you and learn something new…

OnlyTech Forums

Leave a Comment