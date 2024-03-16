TRAI to restrict MNP for swapped SIM cards to curb fraud

The UPC will not be issued before the expiry of seven days from the date of SIM swap or replacement of the mobile number, says TRAI. This new regulation will come into effect from July 1, 2024.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced a new regulation that prohibits telecom subscribers from porting out their mobile number to a different operator if their SIM card has been swapped or replaced within the past seven days. This new regulation will come into effect from July 1, 2024, and aims to curb the unauthorized porting of mobile numbers by fraudulent SIM swap or replacement.

The amendment to the mobile number portability (MNP) regulations states that the unique porting codes (UPCs), which are essential for transferring a mobile number from one telecom operator to another, will not be issued before the expiry of seven days from the date of SIM swap or replacement of the mobile number. This is the ninth amendment to the MNP regulations since the service was first introduced in 2009, reflecting TRAI’s ongoing efforts to safeguard consumers from SIM fraud.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had written to the TRAI in September 2022, raising concerns about the misuse of SIM swaps and replacements to port out mobile connections. In response, TRAI has incorporated these additional requirements into the MNP regulations.