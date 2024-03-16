Reliance Jio offering 50 days of free AirFiber service with new connection for Jio 5G users

This offer is available to all active Jio 5G users, and customers need to use the same Jio 5G mobile number to book a new Jio AirFiber connection and avail of the free 50 days of AirFiber service.

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers in India, has launched a new offer for its 5G prepaid and postpaid users. Under the offer, Reliance Jio 5G customers who opt for a new Jio AirFiber connection can get 50 days of free service. For the unaware, Jio AirFiber is a wireless internet service that offers broadband-like high-speed internet connectivity by utilizing the Jio True 5G technology.

Reliance Jio AirFiber plan starts at Rs. 599 per month. It offers 1000 GB (1 TB) of data at 30 Mbps speed, over 500 live TV channels, and 13 OTT apps. Jio AirFiber customers who need faster internet speed can opt for AirFiber Max plans that offer higher internet speed plans ranging from 300 Mbps to 1 Gbps. Moreover, AirFiber plans costing Rs. 1199 and above offer access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Jio Cinema Premium. All the plans are also available in semi-annual and annual options.

This offer is available to all active Jio 5G users, and customers need to use the same Jio 5G mobile number to book the new Jio AirFiber connection. Customers can visit the Jio AirFiber website to check the availability of Jio AirFiber in their location. Alternatively, they can visit their nearest Jio Store or give a missed call to 60008-60008 to inquire about the service and book a new connection.