Jio and Airtel gain new subscribers in December 2023 at Vi and BSNL’s cost: TRAI report

Reliance Jio added 3.9 million new wireless subscribers, and Airtel added 1.8 million. On the other hand, Vi lost 1.3 million wireless subscribers in December.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its latest subscription data report for December 2023. As per the report, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added wireless subscribers, while Vodafone Idea (Vi), MTNL, and BSNL lost subscribers.

The private telecom service providers held a 91.90 percent market share of the wireless subscribers as of 31st December 2023, whereas PSU telecom providers, BSNL and MTNL, held a market share of 8.10 percent.

According to the TRAI report, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio added around 3.9 million new wireless subscribers in December, the most among all other telecom operators, followed by Bharti Airtel with 1.8 million. On the other hand, Vi, MTNL, and BSNL lost 1.3 million, 4,420, and 1,50,164 wireless subscribers, respectively.

In December 2023, India had 1,158.49 million wireless subscribers, out of which 1047.88 million were active on the date of peak VLR. The active wireless subscriber rate was approximately 90.45 percent of the total wireless subscriber base.

Moreover, Bharti Airtel had the maximum proportion of 98.90 percent of its active wireless subscribers (VLR) against its total wireless subscribers (HLR) on the date of peak VLR in December 2023, while MTNL had the minimum proportion of 25.98 percent VLR against its HLR during the same period.

TRAI’s report also shows that in December 2023, 12.44 million requests were received for Mobile Number Portability (MNP), out of which 7.03 million requests were received from Zone-I (northern and western India) and 5.41 million requests received from Zone-II (southern and eastern India).

Further, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 914.75 million at the end of November 2023 to 927.19 million at the end of December 2023 since the implementation of MNP, the report added.

In the wireline segment, Reliance Jio added 246,141 new customers in the month of December 2023, while Bharti Airtel added 82,317 new subscribers. Other service providers, including Vi, Quadrant, and VMPL added 9,656, 6,926, and 50 new subscribers, respectively.

On the other hand, Reliance Communications lost 627 subscribers, while APSFL lost 1,214 and MTNL lost 11,325 subscribers. Tata Telecommunications and BSNL recorded the highest losses, with 22,628 and 34,250 subscribers.

The wireline subscribers increased from 31.57 million at the end of November 2023 to 31.84 million at the end of December 2023. The Overall Wireline Tele-density in India increased from 2.26 percent at the end of November 2023 to 2.28 percent at the end of December 2023. Three PSUs, including BSNL, MTNL, and APSFL, collectively maintained 28.27 percent of the wireline market share as of December 31, 2023.

In the broadband segment, the total subscribers increased from 896.61 million at the end of November 2023 to 904.54 million at the end of December 2023 with a monthly growth rate of 0.88%. The top five service providers constituted 98.35 percent of the market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of December 2023.

The top five wired broadband service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd with 10.38 million, Bharti Airtel with 7.39 million, BSNL with 3.83 million, Atria Convergence Technologies with 2.23 million, and Oneott Intertainment Limited with 1.21 million subscribers. The top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd with 459.81 million, Bharti Airtel with 257.37 million, Vodafone Idea with 127.28 million, BSNL with 21.28 million and Intech Online Pvt. Ltd. with 0.24 million subscribers.