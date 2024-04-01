DoT directs telcos to suspend USSD-based call forwarding service

All existing telecom users who have activated the USSD-based call forwarding may need to reactivate the service through alternative methods.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has mandated telecom operators to deactivate USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) based call forwarding facility starting April 15, 2024. DoT has asked telcos to introduce alternative methods to reactivate the call forwarding service.

“It has been decided by the competent authority that all licensees shall discontinue the existing USSD-based call forwarding services with effect from April 15, 2024, till further notice,” said the DoT in an official order issued on March 28, 2024.

USSD is a feature that allows mobile users to check usage, prepaid balance, plan validity, and activate various services, including call forwarding, by dialing specific codes. It also allows users to check their phone’s IMEI number and access service menus. The USSD code used for unconditional call forwarding is *401#. However, this service is being misused for fraudulent activities related to mobile phone service.

All existing telecom users who have activated the USSD-based call forwarding service may need to reactivate the service through alternate methods. Telecom providers are expected to announce the new methods to activate the call forwarding service. The move to suspend the USSD-based call forwarding service is a step to enhance security and curb fraudulent activities related to mobile phone services.