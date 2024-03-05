DoT launches Chakshu portal to combat fraud calls and messages

The Department of Telecommunications has also launched a Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) to facilitate information sharing across various sectors, including law enforcement agencies, banks, and financial institutions.

To enhance cybersecurity and protect the citizens of India from fraudulent communications, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced the Chakshu portal under the Sanchar Sathi initiative. The portal allows users to report suspicious activities related to telecom services, including spam calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages.

Users can report various fraudulent activities, including deceptive KYC procedures, fake customer support helplines, impersonation of government officials, fraudulent online loan offers, and more. To report suspicious fraud communications, users can visit the Sanchar Saathi portal and select the Chakshu option under Citizen Centric Services. Then, users can click Continue for reporting and fill out the form. Lastly, they need to enter their personal details, including their name and phone number. After verifying the mobile number with an OTP, the report will be submitted.

In addition, the Department of Telecommunications has also launched a Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) to facilitate the sharing of information across various sectors, including law enforcement agencies, banks, and financial institutions. The Digital Intelligence Platform aims to enhance security and combat telecom-related fraud effectively.

The Union IT and Communications Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has emphasized the government’s commitment to safeguard digital assets and combat fraud through effective digital measures. Furthermore, these measures have saved citizens around Rs. 1,000 crore and led to the freezing of Rs 1,008 crore in bank accounts linked to fraudulent transactions.

The Chakshu portal represents a proactive approach by the Indian government to address the growing concerns over cybersecurity and the misuse of telecom services. It is a step towards creating a safer digital environment for all citizens of India.