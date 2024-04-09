BSNL now offering extra validity on Rs. 699 and Rs. 999 prepaid plans

State-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is now providing additional validity on select plans to its prepaid users. The company is now offering 30 days of extra validity with the Rs. 699 prepaid plan and 15 days of additional validity with the Rs. 999 plan. Here are the details.

BSNL Rs. 699 plan details

The BSNL Rs. 699 plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network within India, including MTNL network roaming areas of Delhi and Mumbai. The plan also comes with 0.5GB of high-speed daily data and 100 SMS per day. Post consumption of the daily data, the internet speed will be reduced to 40Kbps for the rest of the day. Furthermore, customers will get a free personalized ring back tone (PRBT) for the first 60 days. BSNL’s Rs. 699 plan now provides a validity of 150 days. Earlier, the company offered only 120 days of validity.

BSNL Rs. 999 plan details

The BSNL Rs. 999 plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network within India, including MTNL network roaming areas of Delhi and Mumbai. In addition, customers will get a free personalized ring back tone (PRBT) for two months. BSNL’s Rs. 999 plan now comes with a validity of 215 days. Previously, the company offered 200 days of validity.

Availability

BSNL prepaid customers can recharge with Rs. 699 or Rs. 999 plans via the BSNL website and BSNL Selfcare app. It should also be available via third-party recharge merchants, including Amazon Pay, Google Pay, and PhonePe.