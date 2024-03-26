BSNL merges My BSNL App features into BSNL Selfcare App for a seamless experience

Android and iOS users can download the BSNL Selfcare App via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.

State-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is merging its My BSNL App features into the BSNL Selfcare App. This merger is aimed to provide a more unified and seamless experience to BSNL customers.

My BSNL App notification for merging into BSNL Selfcare App

Customers of My BSNL App are being notified of this change through a pop-up message on their app, which states, “Dear Customers, we’re merging My BSNL App features into the BSNL Selfcare app for a smoother experience. Download the BSNL Selfcare app now to access all your services in one place!”

For the unaware, the BSNL Selfcare App allows BSNL customers to manage their prepaid, postpaid, landline, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services. The app provides dashboards that show usage statistics to allow users to monitor their data usage. Furthermore, it simplifies the process of bill payments and mobile recharges. Users can also add any BSNL Mobile & Landline/FTTH number of their friends and family to their account and manage its transactions. In addition, the app alerts users on the expiry of user’s active plan.

With this move, it appears that the My BSNL App is being depreciated, and users will have to migrate to the new BSNL Selfcare App if they want to continue using the features. BSNL Selfcare App is available to download for Android and iOS users via Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.

