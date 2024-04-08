Samsung Galaxy M15 5G, Galaxy M55 5G launched in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M15 5G and the Galaxy M55 5G smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G features a 6.6-inch 90Hz Infinity-V Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, and a 6000mAh battery. In contrast, the Galaxy M55 5G comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, and a 5000mAh battery. Both run on the Android 14 operating system out of the box, and the company promises to deliver four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

“True to the Samsung philosophy, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation with the new Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G, two stunning devices that are ready to power the infinite passions of young MZ consumers. With multiple segment-leading features, including Super AMOLED plus display, stylish sleek design, powerful Snapdragon processor, and combined with an unmatched promise of four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates, we are ensuring a monster user experience with Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G,” said Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Division, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ (6mn) chipset paired with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB for expandable storage but uses a shared SIM slot.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G sports a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture lens. The phone packs a non-removable 6000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, ambient light, virtual proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 160.1mm x 76.8mm x 9.3mm and weighs 217 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (4nm) chipset paired with Adreno 644 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB but uses a shared SIM slot.

The Galaxy M55 5G sports a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture lens. The phone is equipped with a non-removable 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, ambient light, proximity, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone measures ‎163.9mm x 76.5mm x 7.8mm and weighs 180 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G is priced at Rs. 13,299 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs. 14,799. The phone comes in Blue Topaz, Celestial Blue, and Stone Grey color options.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G costs Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, and Rs. 32,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Denim Black and Light Green color options.

Both phones are now available to purchase via the Amazon India website, Samsung e-store, and select retail stores in India. Customers purchasing the Galaxy M15 5G can get Rs. 1000 instant discount on HDFC bank cards or Rs. 1000 off on exchange. Moreover, as a limited-period offer, Galaxy M15 5G customers can get a Samsung 25W travel adapter worth Rs. 1699 at Rs. 300.

Customers buying the Galaxy M55 5G via Amazon or Samsung e-store can get a Rs. 2000 instant discount on all bank cards. Furthermore, customers who get the Galaxy M55 5G smartphone via the retail stores can avail of Rs. 2000 instant discounts on HDFC cards or Rs. 2000 off on exchange.

In addition, Samsung Galaxy M15 5G users can get a Rs. 100 voucher on Samsung Wallet registration, whereas the Galaxy M55 5G users can get a Rs. 250 voucher on completing one successful Samsung Wallet Tap & Pay transaction. These vouchers will be given as Amazon Gift cards within the Samsung Wallet app.