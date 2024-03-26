BSNL launches Fiber Basic OTT and Fiber Basic Super broadband plans, withdraws several existing plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new Bharat Fiber broadband plans: Fiber Basic OTT and Fiber Basic Super. The Fiber Basic OTT plan costs Rs. 599 per month and offers internet speed of up to 75 Mbps. On the other hand, the Fiber Basic Super plan is priced at Rs. 699 per month and offers internet speed of up to 125 Mbps. In addition to these new plans, the company has withdrawn several of its Bharat Fiber plans. Existing customers of the discontinued plans will be moved to the revised plans. These changes will come into effect from April 1, 2024.

BSNL Bharat Fiber new broadband plan

The new Bharat Fiber plans, namely Fiber Basic OTT and Fiber Basic Super, are available for all new and existing customers. Furthermore, customers subscribing to these plans can opt for a static IP address, which costs Rs. 3,000 per annum for one static IPv4/6 and is subject to BSNL’s feasibility and policy. Here are the plan details:

Fiber Basic OTT plan details

The BSNL Fiber Basic OTT plan is priced at Rs. 599 per month and offers up to 75 Mbps of internet speed. It comes with a fair usage policy (FUP) of 4000GB. After the exhaustion of the monthly FUP, customers can use unlimited internet at up to 4 Mbps speed for the rest of the month. Moreover, the plan offers unlimited calling to any network within India and a subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Super plan. This plan is available across India, where BSNL FTTH services are available.

Fiber Basic Super plan details

The BSNL Fiber Basic Super plan is priced at Rs. 699 per month and offers up to 125 Mbps of internet speed. It comes with a fair usage policy (FUP) of 4000GB. After exhausting the monthly FUP, customers can use unlimited internet at up to 8 Mbps speed for the rest of the month. The plan also offers unlimited calling to any network within India. Moreover, customers can activate OTT services through add-on packs. This plan is available across the country, except Punjab Telecom Circle.

Withdrawal of Bharat Fiber broadband plans

BSNL has also withdrawn several of its Bharat Fiber plans, and customers who were subscribed to these plans will be mapped to the newly revised plans. Here are the details:

No. Plan to be withdrawn FMC (Rs.) Circle Mapping of withdrawn plan to following PAN India revised plan 1 Fiber 449 CS378 449 KL, TN, WB Fiber Basic Neo at Rs. 449 2 250GB CS368 499 A&N Fiber Basic at Rs. 499 3 Fiber Basic Plus OTT CS391 666 PB Fiber Basic Plus OTT at Rs. 699 4 Fiber 699 CS382 699 KL Fiber Basic Super at Rs. 699 5 Fiber TB CS392 777 PB Fiber TB at Rs.799 6 1000GB CS386 799 A&N Fiber TB at Rs.799 7 Fiber Value OTT CS393 799 PB Fiber Value OTT at Rs.799 8 Super Star Premium Plus CS394 999 PB Super Star Premium Plus at Rs. 999 9 Fiber Premium Plus OTT CS395 1499 PB Fiber Premium Plus OTT at Rs. 1499

Existing customers who have subscribed to either half-yearly, annual, two-year, or three-year payment options before the tariff revision, will not be charged the revised tariff until the expiry of their current subscription period.

In addition, customers who recently opted for any of the above plans under a monthly payment option prior to the tariff revision, will not be charged the revised tariff until the completion of a six-month subscription period from the date of activation of their FTTH connection.

BSNL has also withdrawn the half-yearly payment option in all circles. The company will inform its customers in advance about the revision in FMC under the above plans through SMS & Bills.