Vivo T3x 5G to launch in India on April 17

The Vivo T3x 5G is said to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo T3x 5G smartphone in India on April 17, 2024. It comes as a successor to the last year’s Vivo T2x smartphone. The company has created a microsite on Flipkart, which reveals that the smartphone will be priced under 15,000.

In addition, the Vivo T3x 5G will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with an AnTuTu score of 560K. According to the rumors, the phone will include a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. Furthermore, it is said to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo T3x 5G is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In terms of optics, it is said that the phone will have a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Moreover, it might include a 6000mAh battery that will support 44W fast charging technology. 

The vivo T3x 5G will go on sale via Flipkart, Vivo e-store, and retail stores in India. The phone will be available in Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss color options.

Sumit is the Editor-in-chief at OnlyTech. He loves to cover news about Windows PCs, Android, Smart Devices, and more. You can always find him experimenting with electronic devices when not in front of a computer.
