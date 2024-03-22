Lava O2 with 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz display, Unisoc T616 SoC launched in India

The Lava O2 comes in Imperial Green, Majestic Purple, and Royal Gold color options and will be available to purchase in the country starting March 27, 2024.

Avatar of Sumit Roy

By Sumit Roy

1 minute read

2 comments

Share article:

Follow us
Lava O2
Image: Lava

Lava has launched the Lava O2 smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, Unisoc Tiger T616 SoC, a 50-megapixel rear camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Moreover, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Lava O2 runs on the Android 13 operating system out of the box, and the company promises to deliver the Android 14 upgrade and two years of security updates.

Lava O2 specifications

The Lava O2 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 × 720 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc Tiger T616 (12nm) chipset paired with Mali-G57 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 512GB via a dedicated slot for expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Lava O2 sports a 50-megapixel primary rear camera along with an auxiliary lens and an LED flash. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor housed in the hole-punch display. The phone packs a non-removable 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 165mm × 76.1mm × 8.7mm and weighs 200 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Lava O2 is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, the company is offering a discount coupon of Rs. 500, which brings down the phone price to Rs. 7,999. The phone comes in Imperial Green, Majestic Purple, and Royal Gold color options. It will be available via the Amazon website and Lava e-store in the country from March 27, 2024. Furthermore, Lava is offering free doorstep services to the customers for phone repairs.

Share article:

Follow us

Posted in:

MobilesNews

Tags:

Android 13LavaUnisoc
Avatar of Sumit Roy

Sumit Roy

Editor-in-chief

1045 articles published
Sumit is the Editor-in-chief at OnlyTech. He loves to cover news about Windows PCs, Android, Smart Devices, and more. You can always find him experimenting with electronic devices when not in front of a computer.
Previous article

Lootere on Disney+ Hotstar is a meticulously crafted crime-thriller

Next article

Reliance Jio AirFiber now available in 5352 towns across India

Related articles

Visit our forums

Join the discussions with thousands of active members who share the same interests as you and learn something new…

OnlyTech Forums
Forum replies (2)Comments (0)

2 replies

Join the discussion →

Loading new replies...

Avatar of OnlyTech OnlyTech Mar 22, 2024 New #2

The Lava O2 comes in Imperial Green, Majestic Purple, and Royal Gold color options and will be available to purchase in the country starting March 27, 2024.

Lava O2 with 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz display, Unisoc T616 SoC launched in India

Reply Like

Join the full discussion at the OnlyTech Forums →

Leave a Comment