Reliance Jio introduces JioHome Family Code Sharing Program

Existing JioHome postpaid users can earn rewards when someone successfully joins JioFiber or AirFiber using their referral code. New customers will also get exciting benefits, including free installation, speed booster vouchers, and more.

India’s one of the largest telecom service providers, Reliance Jio, has introduced a new JioHome Family Code Sharing Program, where Jio Home postpaid customers can refer their friends, relatives, and neighbors to get a JioFiber or AirFiber connection and earn rewards.

JioHome Family Code Sharing Program details

The JioHome Family Code Sharing Program provides benefits to both existing Jio Home postpaid customers and new JioFiber or Jio AirFiber users. Existing customers can earn rewards, such as bill discounts and AJIO coupons when someone successfully gets JioFiber or AirFiber using their referral code. New customers will also get exciting benefits, including free installation, speed booster vouchers, and more. Here are the details:

Benefits for the referrer:

A 10-day bill discount voucher on your bill payment.

A 1-month bill discount voucher on your next 3-month advance payment.

A 1-month bill discount voucher on your next 6/12-month advance payment. It also includes long-term advance payment benefits.

An AJIO coupon worth ₹500.

Benefits for friends, relatives, or neighbors:

Free installation worth Rs. 1,000.

Free Home devices worth Rs. 16,500.

4-speed booster vouchers worth Rs. 200. Each speed booster will upgrade the internet speed from 30 Mbps to 100 Mbps for 2 days.

An AJIO coupon worth Rs. 500.

How to refer

To refer, users can send the Family Code to 6000860008 on WhatsApp. After that, the user will receive a WhatsApp link to share with friends, relatives, or neighbors. Lastly, users can click the link, select contacts from their phone, and refer them. Their contacts will receive a link to book a new JioHome connection. Users will receive rewards within 15 days from the referred friend who successfully got the JioFiber or AirFiber connection using the family code.

Users can refer to as many friends and family members as they like. The more they refer, the more rewards they will get.