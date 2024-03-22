Reliance Jio AirFiber now available in 5352 towns across India

Users can check the availability of Jio AirFiber in their location by visiting the Jio AirFiber website. Customers will receive a Wi-Fi router, a 4K Smart set-top box, and a voice-active remote at no additional cost.

Jio AirFiber available in 5352 towns

Reliance Jio, one of India’s leading telecommunication service providers, has recently expanded its Jio AirFiber services to 1413 new towns in India. With this, the Jio AirFiber services are now available in 5352 towns across the country.

Jio AirFiber is a wireless internet service that leverages the Jio True 5G network to deliver broadband-like high-speed internet connectivity. The aim of Jio AirFiber is to provide internet connectivity to every household and business, including areas where traditional fiber connections may not be feasible.

In a recent development, Jio introduced a new offer where both new and existing Jio AirFiber customers can enjoy 50 days of free service. For new Jio AirFiber customers, this offer is exclusively available to Jio True 5G active customers who have been using a Jio SIM in a 5G smartphone for at least two weeks.

To check the availability of Jio AirFiber in their location, users can visit the Jio AirFiber website. Alternatively, they can also visit their nearest Jio Store or give a missed call to 60008-60008 to inquire about the service and book a new connection. As part of the Jio AirFiber package, customers will receive a Wi-Fi router, a 4K Smart set-top box, and a voice-active remote at no additional cost.

s saketk11 Sep 19, 2023 #1

2499 and 3999 must be area specific
as this may be based on mmwave antenna enabled towers
otherwise niether 700mhz nor 3.5ghz able to give such results

Reply 3 Likes

Avatar of Prithi Deb Prithi Deb Sep 19, 2023 #2

Jio AirFiber availability.

View image at the forums

All Tier-1 cities again. Where there's already 100% Fiber penetration as well as multiple options to choose from. Really sad for people who "actually" need this type of service.

Reply 11 Likes

