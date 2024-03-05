Lava Blaze Curve 5G with 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC launched in India

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G price starts at Rs. 17,999 and comes in Iron Glass and Viridian Glass color options.

Lava has launched the Blaze Curve 5G smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 120Hz curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G runs on the Android 13 operating system out of the box. However, it will receive the Android 14 upgrade and quarterly security updates for three years.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G specifications

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (6nm) chipset paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G sports a triple rear camera setup of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera housed in the hole-punch display. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 161.8mm x 74mm x 8.8mm and weighs 183 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs. 18,999. The phone comes in Iron Glass and Viridian Glass color options. It will be available via the Amazon website, Lava e-store, and retail stores in India starting March 11, 2024.