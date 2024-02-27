Tecno Spark 20C with 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in India

The Tecno Spark 20C costs Rs. 8,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It will be available via Amazon starting March 5, 2024.

Tecno has launched the affordable Tecno Spark 20C smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 8GB of RAM, a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging support, and dual-rear cameras. The Tecno Spark 20C has a Memory Fusion feature that allows it to use up to 8GB of onboard storage as RAM to enhance performance. It runs on the Android 13-based HiOS 13 out of the box.

Tecno Spark 20C specifications

The Tecno Spark 20C features a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB via a dedicated slot for expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Spark 20C sports a dual-rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI lens. For taking selfies and making video calls, it has an 8-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch display. The phone packs a non-removable 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include wi-fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, e-compass, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Pricing and availability

The Tecno Spark 20C is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Mystery White, and Magic Skin Green color options and will go on sale in India via Amazon starting March 5 at 12pm IST. The launch offer includes a Rs. 1,000 discount and an OTTPlay annual subscription worth Rs. 5,604.