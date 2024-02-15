Moto G04 with 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display, Unisoc T606 SoC launched in India

The Moto G04 comes in Concord black, Sea green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise orange color options, and it will be available from February 22, 2024, in the country.

Moto has launched the affordable Moto G04 smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.6-inch HD+ display, IP52 repellent design, octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, a 16-megapixel primary rear camera, and a 5000mAh battery. The phone runs on the Android 14 operating system out of the box with My UX customization on top.

“We are pleased to announce yet another addition to our g series smartphones – the Moto G04. This device is a true embodiment of our commitment to providing users with attractive design, disruptive features at outstanding price points. As India’s most affordable Android 14 smartphone, Moto G04 enables users to experience cutting-edge technology without compromising on essential features. With this launch, we continue to make significant strides in our pursuit to democratize technology by empowering individuals to explore, connect, and experience like never before,” said Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director of Mobile Business Group.

Moto G04 specifications

The Moto G04 features a 6.6-inch HD+ (1612 x 720 Pixels) HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 537 nits of peak brightness, and Panda glass protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 (12nm) chipset paired with Mali G57 MP1 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also supports a MicroSD card of up to 1TB via a dedicated slot for expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Moto G04 sports a single rear camera setup of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor with f/2.2 aperture on the hole-punch display. The phone packs a non-removable 5000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 163.49mm x 74.53mm x 7.99mm and weighs 178.8 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Moto G04 is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 7,499. The phone comes in Concord black, Sea green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise orange color options and will go on sale via Flipkart, Motorola website, and retail stores in India starting February 22, 2024, at noon.

Launch offers include a Rs. 750 exchange discount on 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Reliance Jio users on the prepaid plan of Rs. 399 can get benefits worth Rs. 2000 and partner coupons worth Rs. 2500.