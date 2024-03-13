Poco X6 Neo with 108-megapixel sensor, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC launched in India

The Poco X6 Neo price starts at Rs. 15,999 and comes in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange color options.

Poco has launched the Poco X6 Neo smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Further, it comes with IP54 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Poco X6 Neo runs on the Android 13 operating system out of the box with MIUI 14 customization on top.

Poco X6 Neo specifications

The Poco X6 Neo features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate, up to 1000 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 (6nm) chipset paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB for expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Poco X6 Neo sports a dual-rear camera setup of a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor housed in the hole-punch display. The phone packs a non-removable 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 161.11mm × 74.95mm × 7.69mm and weighs 175 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Poco X6 Neo is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs. 17,999. It comes in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange color options and will be available via Flipkart starting March 18, 2024, at noon. Launch offer includes a Rs. 1,000 instant discount when purchasing the phone using ICICI bank cards and no-cost EMI of up to nine months. The company is also offering Rs. 1,000 additional discount on exchange.