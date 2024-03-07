Samsung Galaxy M14 4G with 6.7-inch 90Hz display, Snapdragon 680 SoC launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy M14 4G price starts at Rs. 8,499 and comes in Arctic Blue and Sapphire Blue color options.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M14 4G smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5000mAh battery. The phone runs on the Android 13 operating system out of the box with One UI 5.1 customization on top. The company promises to deliver two generations of OS upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M14 4G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-U display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (6 nm) chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB via a dedicated slot for expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy M14 4G sports a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture lens. The phone packs a non-removable 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, dual 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M14 4G is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 11,499. The phone comes in Arctic Blue and Sapphire Blue color options and is available to purchase via the Amazon website in India.