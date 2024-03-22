Lootere on Disney+ Hotstar is a meticulously crafted crime-thriller

Hotstar Specials' Lootere, created by Shaailesh R Singh, is a crime-thriller that follows Vivek Gombar's Vikrant Gandhi, a Somalian businessman caught navigating a web of crimes when a group of Somalian Pirates has hijacked a ship consisting of Indian crew.

On the heels of the great success with Scam 1992, Hansal and Jai Mehta are coming with a crime-thriller titled Lootere, created by Shaailesh R Singh. With the story taking place on the sea and near Somalia, the series starts promisingly well by establishing many of the pain points that are involved with the world-building and has exceptionally delivered by intertwining the plot points throughout and delivering on them.

In eight episodes, “Lootere” has to situate the viewer in the strange world of the Somalian business landscape where an Indian businessman, Vikrant Gandhi, in his own words admits that being a king in hell is better than being a servant in heaven as he battles to protect his prominence in the country with his involvement in multiple things that essentially lead to the hijacking of the ship with Indian crew onboard.

Vivek Gombar delivers an outstanding performance in his portrayal of Vikrant Gandhi. He showcases a myriad of nuances, perfectly complementing the intricacies of the character’s script. The show is definitely not without its issues, with some of the portions towards the middle being slightly sluggish. However, the series gains momentum in the final couple of episodes, becoming thrilling enough to leave viewers eagerly anticipating.

Achint Thakkar has delivered a fantastic soundtrack for the show and it’s one of the few Indian OTT original soundtracks I have enjoyed. The series boasts excellent production quality, delivered with attention to detail and high production values. Apart from Rajat Kapoor, the rest of the ship crew doesn’t really have proper character arcs. That’s one of my nitpicks from the show. The onshore Somalian part of the show has the proper world-building and keeps the show ticking.

About The Show:

Creator: Shaailesh R Singh

Showrunner: Hansal Mehta

Directors: Jai Mehta

Cast: Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali.

Rating: 3.75/5

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The initial two episodes of “Lootere” will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22, 2024, followed by subsequent episodes released weekly.