Lenovo Tab M11 with 11-inch 90Hz display, 7040mAh battery launched in India

The Lenovo Tab M11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Lenovo has launched the Tab M11 tablet in India. The tablet features an 11-inch 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a 13-megapixel rear sensor, and a 7040mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging technology. The Lenovo Tab M11 runs on the Android 13 operating system out of the box. However, the company promises to deliver two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. Furthermore, the tablet is IP52 rated for water and dust resistance.

Lenovo Tab M11 specifications

The Lenovo Tab M11 features an 11-inch 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 72 percent NTSC Color Gamut, and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset paired with Mali G52 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. Further, it also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB for expandable storage.

The Lenovo Tab M11 sports a single 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a single 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The tablet packs a non-removable 7040mAh Lithium Polymer battery that supports 15W fast charging technology. Moreover, it comes with quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos technology.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer and gyroscope. Lastly, the tablet measures 7.15mm x 255.26mm x 166.31mm and weighs 465 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Lenovo Tab M11 is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It comes in Seaform Green color options and will be available to purchase via the Amazon website in India.