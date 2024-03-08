Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC launched in India

The Xiaomi 14 is priced at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, while the Xiaomi 14 Ultra costs Rs. 99,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphones in India. The Xiaomi 14 features a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display, while the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display. Both phones include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a four-microphone array, and stereo speakers. Furthermore, they support Hi-Res audio and Dolby Atmos technology. The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance and run on the Android-14 based HyperOS out of the box.

Xiaomi 14 specifications

The Xiaomi 14 features a 6.36-inch 1.5K (2670 x 1200 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1920Hz PWM Dimming, up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm) chipset paired with Adreno 750 GPU, 12GB of LPPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi 14 sports a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 Leica Summilux primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel 115-degree Leica ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32-megapixel front-facing sensor housed in the hole-punch display. The phone packs a non-removable 4610mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging technology.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/ Galileo/ GLONASS/ Beidou/ NavIC, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, proximity, gyroscope, magnetometer, barometer, ambient light, infrared (IR) blaster, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 152.8mm × 71.5mm × 8.20mm and weighs 193 grams.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a 6.73-inch 2K (3200 x 1440 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1920Hz PWM Dimming, up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, and Xiaomi Ceramic Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm) chipset paired with Adreno 750 GPU, 16GB of LPPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with a quad-rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel 122-degree ultra-wide lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto sensor with 10x optical zoom. For taking selfies and making video calls, it has a 30-megapixel OmniVision OV32B40 front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture lens. The phone is equipped with a non-removable 5300mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging, 80W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging technology.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/ Galileo/ GLONASS/ Beidou/ NavIC, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, proximity, gyroscope, magnetometer, barometer, ambient light, infrared (IR) blaster, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 161.4mm × 75.3mm × 9.2mm and weighs around 229 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 14 is priced at Rs. 69,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The phone comes in Jade Green, Matte Black, and Classic White color options. It will be available to purchase via Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon website, and Xiaomi retail stores in India starting March 11, 2024.

In contrast, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is priced at Rs. 99,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model. It comes in Black and White color options with a vegan leather finish. Xiaomi 14 Ultra will go on sale in the country starting April 12, 2024, via the Xiaomi website and Xiaomi Home retail stores. Customers can reserve the Xiaomi 14 Ultra from March 11 at noon for Rs. 9,999 and get the phone on April 8, 2024.

Launch offers include an Rs. 5,000 instant discount with ICICI bank cards, a Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus, up to 24-month no-cost EMI, free screen replacement within six months of purchase, and three months of YouTube Premium subscription.