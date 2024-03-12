Airtel increases price of its 35-day prepaid plan and 12GB data pack

Airtel's Rs. 118 data booster pack now costs Rs. 129, whereas the Rs. 289 prepaid plan is now priced at Rs. 329.

Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has increased the price of its Rs. 118 data booster pack and Rs. 289 prepaid plan. The data pack now costs Rs. 129 and offers 12GB of high-speed mobile data, while the prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 329 and offers unlimited calls, 300 SMS, and 4GB of data with a validity of 35 days.

Airtel Rs. 129 data pack details

The Airtel Rs. 129 data pack offers 12GB of high-speed data. The pack does not include calling or SMS benefits and requires an active base prepaid plan. The validity of the data pack is aligned with the validity of the base plan.

Airtel Rs. 329 plan details

The Airtel Rs. 329 prepaid plan offers unlimited calls to any network within India, 300 SMS, and 4GB of internet data. Post 300 SMS limit, users will be charged Re. 1 for local and Re. 1.5 for STD per SMS. Further, post data tariff users will be charged 50 paise per MB of data consumed. Additional benefits include three months of Apollo 24|7 Circle, free HelloTunes, and Wynk Music at no extra cost.

Availability

Airtel prepaid customers can recharge with Rs. 129 data booster pack and Rs. 329 prepaid plan through the Airtel Thanks App, Airtel website, or by visiting their nearest Airtel Store. It should also be available via third-party recharge merchants such as Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Paytm, and Phone Pay.