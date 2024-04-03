Motorola Edge 50 Pro with 6.7-inch 144Hz pOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC launched in India

Motorola has launched the Edge 50 Pro smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.7-inch 144Hz pOLED curved display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4500mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The phone runs on the Android 14 operating system out of the box and comes with IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. The company promises to deliver three years of operating system upgrades.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1.5K (2712 x 1220 pixels) pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, up to 2000 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4nm) chipset paired with Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and f/1.4 aperture, a 13-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom telephoto camera. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 50-megapixel front-facing sensor housed in the hole-punch display.

The phone packs a non-removable 4500mAh battery that supports 125W TurboPower fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging technology. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, ambient light, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 161.23mm × 72.4mm × 8.19mm and weighs 186 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs. 35,999. The 8GB RAM variant comes with a 68W fast charger, whereas the 12GB RAM model includes a 125W charger in the box.

The phone comes in Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl color options and will be available via Flipkart, Motorola website, and leading retail stores in India starting April 9, 2024. According to the company, the Moonlight Pearl color option is handcrafted in Italy and will go on sale on April 8 at 7 PM via Flipkart.

As a special introductory offer, customers can purchase the 8GB RAM variant for Rs. 27,999 and the 12GB RAM model for Rs. 31,999, which also includes up to Rs. 2,250 instant discount on HDFC cards or an exchange bonus of Rs. 2,000.