Airtel launches two new Xstream AirFiber plans with OTT and live TV channels

The new Airtel Xstream AirFiber plans are priced at Rs. 699 and Rs. 999 per month and offer unlimited data with speeds of up to 40Mbps and 100Mbps, respectively.

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecom service providers, has introduced two new plans for its Airtel Xstream AirFiber customers. The plans are priced at Rs. 699 and Rs. 999 per month and offer access to over 350 live TV channels, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream Play. Airtel Xstream AirFiber is a fixed wireless access (FWA) solution that uses 5G technology to deliver high-speed wireless internet.

The Airtel Xstream AirFiber Rs. 699 plan offers 1TB of data at up to 40Mbps speed, while the Rs. 999 plan offers 100Mbps speed. The plans have a fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 1TB, after which the speed will be reduced to 2Mbps. The plans also include a free 4K Android Set-top box that offers access to over 350 live TV channels. Moreover, it comes with Airtel Xstream Play and Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Apart from the new plans, Airtel Xstream AirFiber also has a Rs. 799 plan that offers 1TB of data at up to 100Mbps speed and provides access to Airtel Xstream Play. Post FUP, users will get unlimited internet at 2Mbps speed.

New customers can choose any of the plans for six or twelve months, with GST added. Airtel Xstream AirFiber is currently available in select cities in India. Customers can check the availability and book a new connection via the Airtel website. The installation charge is Rs. 1,000, but it is waived off for customers who opt for an annual plan.