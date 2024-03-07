Vivo V30, V30 Pro with 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 80W fast charging launched in India

The Vivo V30 price starts at Rs. 33,999, while the Vivo V30 Pro price starts at Rs. 41,999. Both phones are available for pre-booking via Vivo e-store and Flipkart.

Vivo has launched the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro smartphones in India. Both phones feature a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging technology. The Vivo V30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Vivo V 30 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. Both phones run the Android 14 operating system out of the box with FuntouchOS 14 customization on top.

Vivo V30 specifications

The Vivo V30 features a 6.78-inch curved 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 2800 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4nm) chipset paired with Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo V30 sports a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, a 50-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 50-megapixel front-facing sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, ambient light, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 164.36mm × 75.1mm × 7.45mm and weighs 186 grams.

Vivo V30 Pro specifications

The Vivo V30 Pro features a 6.78-inch curved 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 2800 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (4nm) chipset paired with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V30 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with f/1.9 aperture, and a 50-megapixel 119-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.0 aperture. Furthermore, the phone has a 50-megapixel front-facing sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, ambient light, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 164.36mm × 75.1mm × 7.45mm and weighs 188 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Vivo V30 is priced at Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, and Rs. 37,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The phone comes in Andaman Blue, Classic Black, and Peacock Green color options.

In contrast, the Vivo V30 Pro is priced at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 46,999. The phone comes in Andaman Blue and Classic Black color options.

Both phones are currently available for pre-booking and will go on sale in the country from March 14, 2024, via Vivo e-store, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.

Customers purchasing the phone through online mode can get a 10 percent discount on SBI or HDFC cards, up to six months of no-cost EMI, and an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 4,000, while customers purchasing offline can avail of 10 percent instant cashback, up to eight months of no-cost EMI, and up to 40 percent off on Vivo V-Shield plan.