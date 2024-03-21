Vivo T3 5G with 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC launched in India

The Vivo T3 5G price starts at Rs. 19,999. It comes in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake color options and will go on sale in India from March 27, 2024.

Vivo has launched the Vivo T3 5G smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging technology. Vivo T3 5G runs on the Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 out of the box. Further, the phone is IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance.

Vivo T3 5G specifications

The Vivo T3 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+, up to 1800 nits of peak brightness, and DT-Star2 Glass Protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (4nm) chipset paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB via for expandable storage but uses a shared SIM slot.

In terms of optics, the Vivo T3 5G sports a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor housed in the hole-punch display. The phone packs a non-removable 5000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 163.17mm × 75.81mm × 7.83mm and weighs 188 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Vivo T3 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs. 21,999. The phone comes in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake color options and will be available via Vivo e-store and Flipkart in India starting March 27, 2024. Launch offers include a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on purchasing the phone with HDFC and SBI bank cards or a Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus and three months of no-cost EMI.