OnePlus Nord CE4 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging launched in India

The OnePlus Nord CE4 price starts at Rs. 24,999 and comes in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble color options.

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord CE4 smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5500mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. Furthermore, the phone is IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance. OnePlus Nord CE4 runs on the Android 14 based OxygenOS 14 operating system out of the box.

OnePlus Nord CE4 specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE4 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and up to 1100 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4nm) chipset paired with Adreno 720 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB for expandable storage but uses a shared SIM slot.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord CE4 sports a dual-rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. It also has an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor with f/2.4 aperture housed in the hole-punch display.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 packs a non-removable 5500mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, which is claimed to charge the phone from 1 to 100 percent in 29 minutes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, ambient light, and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Lastly, the phone measures 162.5mm × 75.3mm × 8.4mm and weighs 186 grams.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is priced at Rs.24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs. 26,999. The phone comes in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble color options. It will be available via the OnePlus experience stores, OnePlus e-store, the Amazon website, and leading retail stores in India starting April 4, 2024, at 12 PM IST.

Customers purchasing the phone on the first day of the sale can get the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r at no additional cost. In addition, customers can avail of up to Rs. 2,500 additional exchange bonus and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.