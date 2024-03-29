Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 6000mAh battery launched in India

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G price starts at Rs. 19,999 and comes in Comet Green and Meteorite Grey color options.

Tecno has launched the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and a 6000mAh battery with 70W fast charging support. Furthermore, it comes with an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G runs on the Android 14 operating system out of the box with HIOS 14 customization on top.

Moreover, the phone has over 200 LEDs on the back that offer dynamic light effects for phone calls, power status, and more. Users can also customize the lightning effects. The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is equipped with dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos technology.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G specifications

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2436 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 (6nm) chipset paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card via a dedicated slot for expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro sports a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI sensor. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing sensor housed in the hole-punch display. The phone packs a non-removable 6000mAh battery that supports 70W wired fast charging and 10W reverse wired charging technology.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, infrared (IR) blaster, 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, ambient light, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 165.51mm × 76.13mm × 7.88mm and weighs 195 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs. 21,999. It comes in Comet Green and Meteorite Grey color options and will be available via Amazon website and retail stores in India starting April 4, 2024. Launch offers include a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on all bank cards and a free Tecno S2 speaker worth Rs. 4,999. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI for up to 12 months.