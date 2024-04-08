Airtel Prepaid users can get up to Rs 600 bill discount on upgrading to Postpaid

To qualify, customers must be subscribed to an active prepaid plan on their number.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has a very seamless transition process for upgrading customers from Airtel Prepaid to Postpaid and to make it more rewarding the company is also providing up to Rs 600 discounts on the bills to offset the loss of validity and plan benefits.

The move is geared towards enhancing customer satisfaction and fostering loyalty within the Airtel ecosystem. While the prepaid account balance is seamlessly adjusted in the first postpaid bill, even Airtel Prepaid users without any balance but with remaining validity on their prepaid plans can avail themselves of significant benefits upon migrating to Airtel Postpaid.

To qualify for these benefits, customers must be subscribed to an active prepaid plan on their number. The compensation structure is designed to take into account the number of days of validity remaining in the prepaid plan.

The benefits are structured as follows:

For users with remaining validity between 1 and 28 days, a bill discount of Rs 100 will be credited each month for a duration of 2 months.

Customers with remaining validity between 29 and 56 days will enjoy a bill discount of Rs 100 each month for a period of 4 months.

Those with remaining validity exceeding 57 days will receive a bill discount of Rs 100 every month for a generous span of 6 months.

The discount is provided in Rs 100 denominations monthly and is automatically adjusted against the users’ subsequent monthly bills. This not only ensures transparency but also simplifies the redemption process for customers. The eligible discount value is also shown on the Airtel portal while requesting an upgrade to Postpaid.