Samsung Galaxy F15 with 6.5-inch 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC launched in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F15 smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Further, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Samsung Galaxy F15 runs on the Android 14 operating system out of the box with One UI 6 customization on top. The company has also said to deliver up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

“With Galaxy F15 5G, our first 2024 Galaxy F series smartphone, we are underlining our commitment to empower our customers’ lives through powerful devices. The launch of Galaxy F15 5G signifies our unwavering dedication to meaningful innovation, enabling users to unlock their full potential. With multiple segment-only features including sAMOLED display, our promise of four generations of Android upgrades, and five years of security updates alongside a segment-best 6000mAh battery, we are ensuring a fun user experience with Galaxy F15 5G, especially for the Gen Z generation who live a fast-paced life,” said Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy F15 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F15 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ (6nm) chipset paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card for expandable storage but uses a shared SIM slot.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy F15 sports a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 13-megapixel front-facing sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens. The phone packs a non-removable 6000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, magnetometer, virtual proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 166.8mm x 77.2mm x 9.4mm and weighs 217 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F15 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 14,499. The phone comes in Ash Black, Jazzy Green, and Groovy Violet color options. It will be available via Flipkart, Samsung e-store, and select retail stores in India starting March 11, 2024. However, as a part of an early sale, customers can purchase the phone from Flipkart and Samsung India e-store from 7 PM today.