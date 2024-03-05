Vi launches eSIM for its customers in Maharashtra and Goa

To get Vi eSIM, existing customers can send an SMS with "eSIM registered email id" to 199 to initiate the process.

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced eSIM services for its prepaid and postpaid customers in Maharashtra and Goa. According to Vi, eSIM will provide seamless, faster, and eco-friendly connectivity to its users. Furthermore, the company says, “eSIMs are a step towards sustainability and, overall, lead to faster connectivity and seamless adoption of new technologies.”

To get Vi eSIM, existing customers can send an SMS with “eSIM <space> registered email id” to 199 to initiate the process. If the email ID is valid, customers will receive a confirmation SMS. Then, they need to reply with “ESIMY” to confirm the eSIM change request within 15 minutes of receiving the SMS. After that, users will receive another SMS requesting consent over a call.

After providing the consent on call, users will receive a QR Code on their registered email ID, which they will have to scan by going to Settings > Mobile Data > Add data plan. Vi eSIM will be activated within 30 minutes. New Vi customers are required to visit their nearest Vi store with their identity proof and follow the activation process.

“We believe in introducing services and offerings that bring convenience and value for our customers. Embracing eSIM technology not only reflects our ongoing efforts to meet the evolving needs of our customers but also leverages advanced technologies towards a sustainable future,” said Rohit Tandon, Cluster Business Head Maharashtra & Goa at Vodafone Idea.

Vi eSIM is supported on select iOS and Android devices. Here’s the list:

Apple: iPhone XR and above models

Samsung: Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21, etc.

Motorola: Razr, Next Gen Razr, Edge 40

Google: Pixel 3 and above

Vivo: Vivo x 90 pro

Nokia: G60 & X30

For more information about Vi eSIM service and its benefits, customers can visit Vi’s official website or contact their nearest Vi Store.