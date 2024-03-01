Airtel deploys additional sites in Thrissur District of Kerala

Airtel is also working on a rural enhancement project nationally and plans to expand its network connectivity across 60,000 villages in India by 2024.

One of the leading telecom service providers in India, Bharti Airtel, has announced that it has deployed additional sites in the Thrissur district to expand its network footprint. The company has deployed additional sites in 25 towns and 210 villages that covers a population base of 11 lakh users within the district. Further, this expansion is expected to improve the quality of voice and data services for Airtel customers in the region.

“Customers in the tehsils of Chavakkad, Kodungallur, Mukundapuram, Talappilly, and Thrissur within the Thrissur district will benefit from this network enhancement,” stated the company. “This expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity, a massive service for customers in rural & smaller towns in Thrissur thereby ensuring a reliable mobile network for work, study, and entertainment. In this year alone, Airtel has doubled down on its commitment to the state and has invested additional capex to enhance its network connectivity for seamless experience on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber.”

Kerala remains a key market for Airtel, and with this initiative, the company aims to augment its network coverage across 1,600 villages and 355 towns, covering the entire state. Furthermore, the rural enhancement project aims to expand coverage in high-potential villages across all 14 districts in the state and enable customers to experience the power of high-speed connectivity.

Airtel says, its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers. Popular tourist spots across the state, including hill stations and beaches, will benefit from an enhanced network footprint. Notably, hill stations in Wayanad, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta have been equipped with improved networks, ensuring Airtel’s network availability even in the most remote locations.

Moreover, Airtel is working on a national rural enhancement project with plans to expand its network connectivity to 60,000 villages in India by 2024. This initiative is designed to increase network capacity and extend services into rural and unconnected areas. Airtel also intends to deploy additional optic fiber to meet the growing demand for high-speed data services in these regions.