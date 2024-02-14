Redmi A3 with 6.71-inch 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC launched in India

The Redmi A3 price starts at Rs. 7,299 and will go on sale in India starting February 23, 2024.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A3 smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.71-inch HD+ 90Hz display, octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Redmi A3 runs the Android 13 (Go Edition) operating system out of the box.

Redmi A3 specifications

The Redmi A3 features a 6.71-inch HD+ (1650 x 720 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB via a dedicated slot for expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Redmi A3 sports a dual rear camera setup of an 8-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an unspecified secondary camera. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera housed in the water-drop notch display. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, proximity, ambient light, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 168.3mm x 76.3mm x 8.32mm and weighs around 199 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi A3 is priced at Rs. 7,299 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, Rs. 8,299 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model, and Rs. 9,299 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Midnight Black (glass back design), Lake Blue (glass back design), and Olive Green (leather texture) color options. Redmi A3 will be available to purchase from Flipkart, Mi website, Mi Home, and retail stores in the country starting February 23, 2024.