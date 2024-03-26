Poco C61 with 6.71-inch 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC launched in India

The Poco C61 comes in Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black color options and will be available to purchase starting March 28, 2024.

Poco has launched the affordable Poco C61 smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.71-inch HD+ 90Hz IPS display, MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, an 8-megapixel primary sensor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery. The phone runs on the Android 14 operating system out of the box with MIUI customization on top.

Poco C61 specifications

The Poco C61 features a 6.71-inch HD+ (1650 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 (12nm) chipset paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB via a dedicated slot for expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Poco C61 sports an 8-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an unspecified auxiliary lens. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor housed in the waterdrop notch display. The phone packs a non-removable 5000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, magnetometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 168.3mm x 76.3mm x 8.3mm and weighs 199 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Poco C61 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant cost Rs. 8,499. The phone comes in Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black color options. It will be available via Flipkart starting March 28, 2024. The company is offering a discount coupon of Rs. 500 on the first day of sale, which brings down the price of the base variant to Rs. 6,999.