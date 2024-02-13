Excitel launches Valentine’s Day offer on its Kickstarter plans

The company is offering subscriptions to 20 OTT platforms on its Kickstarter plans. The offer is valid until February 18, 2024.

Broadband service provider Excitel has launched a Valentine’s Day offer in which the company is offering complimentary subscriptions to 20 over-the-top (OTT) platforms on its Kickstarter plans. The offer is valid from February 12, 2024, to February 18, 2024.

The Kickstarter plans come in two variants: one with 200Mbps speed and another with 300Mbps internet speed. The 200Mbps plan costs Rs. 424 per month for a 12-month subscription, while the 300Mbps plan costs Rs. 474 per month for a 12-month subscription.

Both plans include a 30-day subscription to OTTPlay, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Sun NXT, Alt Balaji, Aha Telugu, Nammaflix, RunnTV, OmTV, Play Flix, Bollywood Play, iTap, Kancha Lanka, Raj Digital, Distro TV, Shorts TV, Fancode, IStream, Aao Next, and ETV Win.

“This plan from Excitel is all about making home entertainment accessible and enjoyable. It’s designed to encourage spending quality time within the comfort of your home, enjoying a variety of content, and hosting movie marathons with your loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

The Excitel broadband service is available in select cities in India, and customers can visit the Excitel website to check availability and book a new connection. The broadband provider does not charge any installation fee or impose any data cap on its plans.