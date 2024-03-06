Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G with 5000mAh battery launched in India

The Realme 12 5G price starts at Rs. 16,999, while the Realme 12+ 5G price starts at Rs. 20,999.

Realme has launched the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G smartphones in India. The Realme 12 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, and a 108-megapixel primary sensor. On the other hand, the Realme 12+ 5G has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, and a 50-megapixel primary camera. Both phones run on the Android 14 operating system out of the box with Realme UI 5 customization on top.

Realme 12 5G specifications

The Realme 12 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) IPS display with up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 680 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ (6nm) chipset paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 2TB via a dedicated slot for expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme 12 5G sports a dual-rear camera setup of a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture housed in the hole-punch display. The phone packs a non-removable 5000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 165.6mm × 76.1mm × 7.69mm and weighs 188 grams.

Realme 12+ 5G specifications

The Realme 12+ 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400 ×1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000 of peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (6nm) chipset paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Realme 12+ sports a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor housed in the hole-punch display. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 162.95mm × 75.45mm × 7.87mm and weighs 190 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Realme 12 5G is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs. 17,999. The phone comes in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green color options.

In contrast, the Realme 12+ is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 21,999. The phone comes in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige color options.

Both models are available to purchase via Flipkart and Realme e-store in India. As a part of the introductory offer, customers purchasing the Realme 12 5G can get Realme Buds Wireless 3 for free, while Realme 12+ 5G customers can avail of Realme Buds T300 earbuds.