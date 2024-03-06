Microsoft to end support for Android apps on Windows 11

Windows 11 users who installed the Amazon Appstore or Android apps on their devices before March 5, 2024, can continue to use those apps until March 5, 2025.

Microsoft is depreciating the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). The feature allowed users to run Android apps from the Amazon Appstore on their Windows 11 devices. Users who installed the Amazon Appstore on their devices before March 5, 2024, can continue to use the WSA feature until March 5, 2025.

Moreover, Windows 11 users can no longer search for Amazon Appstore or Android apps from the Microsoft Store, and developers can no longer submit new apps targeting Windows 11. However, developers can continue to update their existing app until the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11 is fully discontinued.

“Microsoft is ending support for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). As a result, the Amazon Appstore on Windows and all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025. Until then, technical support will remain available to customers. Customers that have installed the Amazon Appstore or Android apps prior to March 5, 2024, will continue to have access to those apps through the deprecation date of March 5, 2025,” the company said in a support document.

Windows 11 users who rely on WSA will have to look for other apps, such as BlueStacks, that can run Android apps. However, third-party apps may not offer the same performance or security as WSA.